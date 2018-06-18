Hear Chris Cornell & Daughter Toni's Previously Unheard Prince Cover

Toni Cornell has shared a beautiful duet with her late father, Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. The previously unheard song—a cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”—surfaced on Father’s Day and can be heard below.

Along with the duet, Toni shared a touching message for her father in the video’s description, writing, “Recording this song with you was a special and amazing experience I wish I could repeat 100 times over and I know you would too. Happy Father’s Day daddy, nothing compares to you.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Toni Cornell’s impressive vocals. Last summer, she sang an incredible cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” on Good Morning America. You can find clips of the touching performance here.

Chris Cornell was lost to suicide on May 18, 2017. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.