Bob Dylan’s New Whiskey Line Sounds Like the Perfect Nightcap

As the lyrics to a Bob Dylan classic demand, “Hey, Mr. Tambourine Man—pour a drink for me.” Okay, so that’s not exactly how the lyrics go, but Dylan is getting into the business of drinks, and that business does have to do with a song of his.

In his latest venture, Dylan partnered with Marc Bushala (Angel’s Envy bourbon’s co-founder) to explore the world of whiskey making, naming the new line after his song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

The aptly named “Heaven’s Door” is a small-batch collection which includes a straight rye (“a smoother, more approachable rye with notes of orange peel, coriander, and spice”), a double-barrel whiskey (“notes of caramel, oak, citrus, and spice”), and a Tennessee bourbon (“notes of vanilla and baked bread layered over a bed of toasted oak”).

“We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan tells The New York Times.

And the whiskey bottles may be as important as their contents, with each bottle displaying images of the iron gates Dylan created at his welding studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks. See images of the bottles on the website.

If Heaven’s Door sounds like your perfect nightcap, you can pour a glass when it’s made available in May. More information on the collection can be found here.