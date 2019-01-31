Marathoner Runs 19 Miles with Lost Puppy, Adopts Him After Race

(104.3 WOMC) -- A woman running in a Thailand marathon came across a lost puppy and ended up carrying the dog while running the last 19 miles of the race.

Khemjira Klongsanun, 43, was seven miles into the Chombueng Marathon in Ratchaburi when she noticed the runners ahead of her were size-stepping something in the road, according to Runner's World.

Khemjira Klongsanun was running a marathon in Thailand when she saw an abandoned puppy on the road. Other runners didn't care.



She bent down, picked him up, and carried him. The whole race. All 19 miles. At the end, he fell asleep on her kit.



Then she adopted him. pic.twitter.com/GDdtOrsdOM — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) January 31, 2019

Klongsanun said she stopped and coaxed the young Thai wolf dog over to her, wrapping it in her towel to shield it from the sun.

''It seemed to me that this little guy was lost. There were no houses, no other dogs, or no people around. So, I picked up the puppy, if only to take him out of the unsafe environment," the runner said.

If you thought running a marathon was hard enough by itself, try keeping a tiny weight in the crook of your arm the entire time. Here's what Klongsanun said of the experience, per Runner's World:

Running almost 20 miles carrying dog was truly a challenge. It was two times [more> tiring than a normal marathon but I did it anyway just because he is adorable.

Anyway, she carried the puppy 19 miles to the finish line and ended up adopting it. Klongsanun said she named the puppy Chombueng in honor of the marathon that brought them together.