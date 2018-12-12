Man Creates Full-Course Christmas Dinner In A Can
(104.3 WOMC) -- Who needs a traditional Christmas dinner when you can get the whole thing stuffed in a can?
"Christmas Tinner" was created by Chris Godfrey and has a full-course Christmas meal layered inside one can.
Christmas Tinner #ThingsThatTasteOfBrexit pic.twitter.com/GkMP96a8sE— Dose Of Liberty (@DoseOfLibertyUK) May 7, 2018
The ingredients inside "Christmas Tinner" from top to bottom are:
Scrambled eggs with bacon
Two mince pies
Turkey and potatoes
Gravy
Bread sauce
Cranberry sauce
Brussels sprouts with stuffing
Roast carrots and parsnips
Christmas pudding
Godfrey says he created "Christmas Tinner" for video game retailer GAME, and the product is aimed towards video gamers who can't tear themselves away from their new games and consoles on Christmas Day.