Man Claims He Was 'Bullied' By Farts

March 28, 2019
Features

(104.3 WOMC) -- An Australian man who claims he was bullied by a coworker's frequent farting is taking it to court.

David Hingst says his ex-supervisor would enter his small, windowless office and break wind "five or six times a day."  He says it caused him "severe stress" and claims it was part of a conspiracy to get him to leave.

Hingst sued his old engineering firm for $1.8 million in 2017 but the case was thrown out the following year.  Now he's appealing the verdict, with the Court of Appeal expected to give its ruling on Friday

Australia
farts
Bullied By Fart
Man Bullied Fart