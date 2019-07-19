Man Builds 'Wheelchair' For Disabled Goldfish [VIDEO]
July 19, 2019
A Korean designer is showing off his new 'wheelchair' device to help a disabled goldfish.
The device doesn't sport any wheels, but helps keep the goldfish upright and afloat.
Creator Henry Kim designed it after he kept losing goldfish to a bladder disorder that makes the fish sink or float upside down.
This goldfish owner built a "wheelchair" to help a disabled fish stay afloat pic.twitter.com/dzPLyZWdE9— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) July 19, 2019
Kim, who keeps three aquariums of goldfish in his home, says he developed the harness with the help of Google and Youtube tutorials.