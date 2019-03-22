Man Brings Steer To Petco To Test 'All Leashed Pets Are Welcome' Policy

​(104.3 WOMC) -- Petco really means it when it says “all leashed pets are welcome” at its stores.

Oliver Browning and Shelly Lumpkin put the policy to the test this week when they brought Oliver, an African Watusi steer, into a Petco about 20 miles northeast of downtown Houston.

“The awesome crew at Petco - Atascocita did not disappoint!! They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms,” Browning said on Facebook. “The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location ... our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

Oliver has his own Facebook page, which describes him as “fully-trained” and “available for events.”

Oliver’s exact weight is a mystery, but The Livestock Conservancy says adult Ankole‑Watusi males can tip the scales at between 1,000 and 1,600 pounds.

More importantly, the group says these African cattle are docile. Always important when your pet steer is the size of a compact car.