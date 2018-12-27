Man Arrested For Throwing Christmas Ham During Argument

(104.3 WOMC) -- A Kentucky man was arrested earlier this week for the crime of assault with a Christmas ham, WAVE-TV reports.

On Sunday, 21-year-old David Brannon was arguing with a woman over, naturally, what they were having for Christmas dinner.

According to the police report, he "began throwing items at the female victim including the ham for the dinner."

When cops arrived, Brannon tried to flee but was arrested and jailed on an a charge of fourth-degree assault.