Madonna Launches The 'Medellin Cha Cha Cha Challenge': Watch

(104.3 WOMC) -- Madonna is feeling the cha cha cha and she wants all her fans to feel it as well.

The superstar has invited everyone to share their best cha cha cha steps on social media for what she's dubbed the #medellinchallenge.

Madonna -- amid rehearsals alongside Maluma for their performance at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards -- announced the new challenge on Twitter on Monday night (April 29), posting a video of her dancing to her latest song "Medellin" with Maluma. The icon has also promised that she'll be sharing the best videos.

Catch Madonna's performance at the 2019 BBMAs tonight (May 1), airing live on NBC at 8 p.m.