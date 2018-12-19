Macaulay Culkin Is 'Home Alone' (Again) In New Ad

Almost 30 years after his shenanigans as Kevin McCallister, Macaulay Culkin is Home Alone again. This time, he’s 38 and uses Google Assistant to help him fend off the wet bandits.

The minute-long ad recreates, frame by frame, many of the classic scenes from the original movie. It starts off with an older Kevin coming down from the bed in attic, saying: “Mom? Dad?” followed by, “Google what’s on my calendar today?” He’s told it’s his “house to yourself day,” and the fun begins.

Scenes reference his homemade meal, "Operation Kevin" and famous aftershave moment.

The bottom line is that it is a lot easier for Kevin this time around thanks to the device helping along the way.

Watch the Google Assistant making-of below: