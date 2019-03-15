Lyft Offers Half-Off St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Rides In Metro Detroit

(104.3 WOMC) -- Your St. Patrick's Day just got lucky. Lyft is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies and Budweiser to make sure the roads are safe.

According to WYXZ-TV, Lyft is offering 50 percent off one ride, up to $8 maximum, on behalf of Budweiser's new non-alcoholic brand called "Prohibition Brew." That code will be PROHIBITIONDTW. To use the promo code, open the Lyft mobile app, tap on your profile in the upper left corner, find “promos” and enter the code.

In addition, the partnering police agencies will be passing out ride credits in the form of physical green coupons at bars in the area to those in need of rides. This coupons will be good for up to $15, and are valid from 12:01 a.m. March 16 through 11:59 p.m. March 17.