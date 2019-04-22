Luke Perry's Final 'Riverdale" Episode To Air This Week

(104.3 WOMC) -- "Riverdale" is biding a final farewell to Luke Perry.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted Sunday that the CW series would be airing the last scenes Perry filmed this week.

Perry died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke in March.

This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever...❤️--------‍-- pic.twitter.com/meokbvo0Wt — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 22, 2019

“This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” he wrote on Twitter. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. “Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

[Related: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Luke Perry>

The episode, titled "Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper," will air Wednesday.

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on "Riverdale," which is based on the iconic Archi comic book series.

Aguirre-Sacasa had earlier said this season was dedicated to the memory of Perry.