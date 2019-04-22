(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Luke Perry's Final 'Riverdale" Episode To Air This Week

April 22, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- "Riverdale" is biding a final farewell to Luke Perry.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted Sunday that the CW series would be airing the last scenes Perry filmed this week.

Perry died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke in March.

“This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed,” he wrote on Twitter. “As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. “Wish these scenes could go on forever…”

The episode, titled "Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper," will air Wednesday.

Perry portrayed Fred Andrews, father of Archie Andrews, on "Riverdale," which is based on the iconic Archi comic book series.

Aguirre-Sacasa had earlier said this season was dedicated to the memory of Perry.

