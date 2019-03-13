(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Luke Perry's Cause Of Death Revealed

March 13, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- Luke Perry had a stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home Feb. 27.The cause of death for actor Luke Perry has been confirmed as a massive stroke.

TMZ obtained the death certificate of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Riverdale” star Wednesday.

According to the certificate, Perry died March 4 at 12:44 p.m. The cause of death is listed as ischemic cerebrovascular accident -- also known as a stroke -- which happened six days before he died.

Perry had a stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home Feb. 27. He is survived by his adult children, Sophie Perry and Jack Perry, and his fiancee, Wendy Bauer, who is listed as next of kin.

Perry was buried in Dixon, Tennessee, Monday. 

