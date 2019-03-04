Luke Perry Dead At 52 After Massive Stroke

Luke Perry is dead at the age of 52, days after suffering a massive stroke at his home in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Perry passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank.

Paramedics responded to the home of the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star on Wednesday, February 27 and transported him to a nearby hospital.

The actor is survived by his two children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18, his kids with ex-wife, Rachel Minnie Sharp.

Most recently, Perry was starring as Fred Andrews on the CW series “Riverdale.”

The stroke happened the same day it was announced that several “90210” cast members will appear in a six-episode event series this summer. The show will reunite cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.