This Lucky Charms-Inspired Beer Is Magically Ridiculous
(104.3 WOMC) -- Remember Saturday morning's when you could wake up late, binge-watch cartoons and eat cereal in bed?
Well, one beer company wants to honor those amazing childhood memories with a beer that's brewed with Lucky Charms marshmallows.
Smartmouth Brewing is releasing its magical and nostalgia-inducing beer appropriately called, Saturday Morning.
NEW BEER RELEASE ———————————————— This Saturday (3/2) is the release of Saturday Morning, our newest IPA with marshmallows. Brewed with house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more. This IPA is sure to set you back with nostalgia, on the couch, turning on the best cartoons for a Saturday morning. ———————————————— Available on draft at both locations, and in 16oz cans for a LIMITED time in Norfolk. 4pk limit TBD. ———————————————— On top of this amazing release, we have a whole slew of fun planned at the Norfolk location. Smartmouth and StarFire present Saturday Morning All Day: 2-6pm - Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament & Retro games from @buttonslashers | Local Heroes Comic Sale | Tower of Games Board Games 6pm - Cosplay Contest - Dress up as your favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon character or favorite Super Hero. (Points for being stylish) 6:15pm - Nerd Night Trivia - with prizes 7:30-9:30pm - Music by Baby Josy of LADADA featuring Flamenco Extraordinaire Tom Slay We'll also have Vinnie's Pizza food truck all day slinging amazing pies, so come out for an amazing day of nostalgic fun.
In addition to the cereal mellows, the brewers also use "toasted marshmallows" to achieve the perfect flavor along with "galaxy and calypso" hops.
The beer will debut at Smartmouth Brewery's Norfolk location on Saturday, March 2.
If you want to taste a beer reminiscent of your childhood, however, you're going to have to make the trip because the limited-time beer will only be available in the state of Virginia on draft and in 16-ounce cans.