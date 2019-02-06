Love To Travel? Southwest Airlines Looking For Storytellers Willing To Travel For A Year!

(104.3 WOMC) -- How would you like to travel the world and share your stories with others?

Southwest Airlines is offering travel enthusiasts an opportunity to travel to some of the airlines' 99 destinations and share their experiences.

The airline is looking to hire someone to create compelling content while traveling.

"We're searching for a group of social influencers† who love Southwest Airlines® to travel with us and create compelling content that will inspire others to create their own travel stories."

To apply, you have to submit your best travel inspiration content via Instagram. From those submissions, 100 people will be invited to the next phase of the contest.

Ten finalists will receive the following prizes:

The ten finalists will receive prizes including the grand prize winner who will win 24 Southwest fight e-passes valid for one-way travel on Southwest Airlines.