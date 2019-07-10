Loud Fart Gives Away Suspect's Hiding Spot, Leads To Arrest

Missouri law enforcement was able to “sniff out” the location of a person wanted for a controlled substance over the weekend after the suspect passed gas so loudly that it gave up his or her hiding spot, St. Louis’ Fox 2 reported.

The Clay County Sherriff’s department posted on Facebook to share how flatulence played a role in the arrest outside the City of Liberty, Mo.

“If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a -- day. -- #ItHappened,” the sheriff’s office said. The department posted a photo of officers using police dogs in a wooded area as part of their search.

“We’ve gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!” the sheriff’s department told Fox 2 after the station reached out for more information about the case.

The Liberty City Police Department was ‘surprised’ to see the incident ‘slip out, which stinks for the arrestee,” the City of Liberty said on Twitter. The city also gave props to officers for "airing out a wanted person's dirty laundry and fanning the flames."