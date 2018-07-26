Lost '80s Live promises extra special nostalgic show filled with back-to-back hits

Dig out your Members-only Jacket, master that Rubiks cube! It's time to tease your hair to new heights and get your neon spandex out of storage 'cause the Lost 80s Live tour is coming to Chene Park on Saturday, July 28 at 8 pm!

Filled with back-to-back hits, this extra special nostalgic show features A Flock Of Seagulls, The Romantics, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Animotion, Nu Shooz and Farrington & Mann (original members of When in Rome UK).

Grammy-winning English new wave heroes A Flock Of Seagulls are perhaps best known for hits I Ran (So Far Away), Space Age Love Song and The More You Live, The More You Love. Fellow Reagan-era Brit synthpop idols Wang Chung made their mark in the states with their rock-edged hit singles Dance Hall Days and Let's Go. The Romantics are Detroit favorites and always entertain hometown fans with Talking in Your Sleep, What I Like About You and more!

