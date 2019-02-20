The Lonely Island Announce First Ever Tour, Including Detroit Date

(104.3 WOMC) -- Music comedy trio The Lonely Island will perform Detroit's Fox Theatre on June 26, the group announced Wednesday.

The show is part of the group's first-ever multi-city tour.

Video of Lil&#039; Tour Announcement

Tickets, starting at $35, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1. The tour also partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform; those who register now through Sunday, February 24th at 10 p.m. PT will receive a code granting access to a presale that runs from Tuesday, February 26th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 28th at 10 p.m. local time.

The Lonely Island — Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — are known for their popular series of "Digital Shorts" on "Saturday Night Live," including "I'm On a Boat," "Motherlover" and "Jack Sparrow."

The group, which has released three studio albums and the soundtrack to their mockumentary comedy film, "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," performed live for the first time at last year's Clusterfest in San Francisco.