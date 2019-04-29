Huge Array Of $20 Summer Shows Announced; Chainsmokers, Black Keys, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, And Many More

(104.3 WOMC) -- Looking for some light summer fun without a heavy load on your wallet? Here's your chance!

313 Presents has joined Live Nation on a deal where fans can pick their favorite concert for $20.

A number of shows in Detroit are inluded as part of National Concert Week May first thru May 7th.

The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop and comedy.

For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with a 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30 at 5 a.m. EST until Wednesday, May 1 at 4:59 a.m. EST. The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1 at 12 p.m. and runs through Wednesday, May 8 at 2:59 p.m. at NCW.LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

The following shows will offer a limited amount of $20 tickets:

May 19 – Slayer at DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 20 – Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Fox Theatre

May 22 – Sammy Hagar at DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 23 – Tony Bennett at the Fox Theatre

May 24 – Florence + the Machine at DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 25 – Eddie Money (pavilion seats) at DTE Energy Music Theatre

May 28 – The Who at Little Caesars Arena

May 30 – RBRM: Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

May 31 – Wu-Tang Clan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 1 – Rob Thomas at Meadow Brook Music Theatre

June 2 – Anderson .Paak at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 11 – Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 13 – Buddy Guy & Kenny Wayne Shepherd at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 15 – Brantley Gilbert “99.5 WYCD Hoedown” at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 20 – George Clinton at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 22 – Monica, Dru Hill and Jagged Edge “105.9 KISS-FM Block Party” at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 22 – KIDZBOP at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 22 – Bill Maher at the Fox Theatre

June 25 – Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 28 – Third Eye Bling & Jimmy Eat World at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 29 – Dierks Bentley at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 29 – Young the Giant and Fitz & The Tantrums at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 30 – Lionel Richie at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 30 – Steve Miller Band at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 3 – YES & Asia at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 5 – Weird Al Yankovic at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 5 – Jennifer Lopez at Little Caesars Arena

July 5 – 311 & Dirty Heads at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 6 – Sublime With Rome at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 10 – Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 14 – The Music of Queen with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

July 20 – Alice Cooper & Halestorm at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23 – Train & Goo Goo Dolls at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 23 – Tedeschi Trucks Band at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 24 – Breaking Benjamin at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 25 – Peter Frampton at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 26 – MC Hammer, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Coolio, Biz Markie and DJ Kool at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 27 – The Temptations & The Righteous Brothers at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 28 – Mary J. Blige and Nas at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 30 – Jon Bellion at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 30 – moe. and Blues Traveler at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 31 – Wiz Khalifa at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 3 – Beck & Cage The Elephant at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 4 – Gary Clark Jr. at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 4 – Kirk Franklin at the Fox Theatre

August 5 – Heart with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 7 – Bryan Adams and Billy Idol at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 9 – Impractical Jokers at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 10 – Sarah McLachlan at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 11 – Ben Folds & Violent Femmes at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 11 – Santana with The Doobie Brothers at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 11 – Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$ at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 12 – Slipknot at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 13 – KORN & Alice In Chains at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 14 – The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 16 – Papa Roach at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 17 – Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida “105.1 The Bounce Birthday Bash” at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 23 – Daryl Hall & John Oates at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 29 – Steely Dan at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 31 – Ted Nugent at DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 8 – Bush & +LIVE+ at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 14 – The B-52s at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 19 – Rascal Flatts “WYCD Birthday Bash” at DTE Energy Music Theatre

October 3 – The Chainsmokers at Little Caesars Arena

October 5 – The Black Keys at Little Caesars Arena

October 5 – Sara Bareilles at the Fox Theatre

October 13 – Peppa Pig Live at the Fox Theatre