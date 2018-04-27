Live Nation offering $20 tickets for concerts in metro Detroit

(WOMC) In honor of National Concert Week, Live Nation is offering insane discounts on concert tickets.

Metro Detroiters can go see artists and bands like Daryl Hall & John Oats with Train, Jackson Browne, Steve Miller Band, Steely Dan and more for just $20.

From Monday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 8 Live Nation will offer discounted tickets through its website and app for $20 tickets.

The following shows will offer a limited amount of $20 tickets: