Christmas In July? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Available At Walmart
This one goes out to all of you who are already dreaming about putting on your Christmas playlist.
(104.3 WOMC) -- Merry Christmas, boys and girls!
No, we’re not crazy. Christmas in July has arrived, and it’s all thanks to Little Debbie and her sweet, cult-favorite snack cakes.
Walmart is bringing back Little Debbie's Christmas Tree cakes back to its stores and for a limited time.
The treats are returning to stores on Wednesday (June 26), as the company celebrates "Christmas in July." The Christmas-tree shaped cakes will now feature Santa on the beach with a cool glass of milk.
The snack cakes are normally available during the holiday season, but are making a celebratory comeback at Walmart exclusively.
The Christmas Tree cakes will be available for $2 while supplies last. As for the rest of your favorite Yuletide treats, you’ll have to wait patiently for the holiday season!