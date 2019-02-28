Little Caesars Warns Of Fake Coupon Circulating Online

(104.3 WOMC) -- Be careful, pizza lovers.

Little Caesars warned on their Facebook page this week that a fake coupon has started circulating claiming the pizza chain will give anyone three free large pizzas on their 60th anniversary. But this one has an added twist: it's not just fake, the company says it could infect your computer or mobile device.

"This coupon was not generated or distributed by Little Caesars," the notice said. "We are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve this issue. We recommend that you do not click through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on your computer or device. Thank you."