(104.3 WOMC) -- Sammy Hagar has released a new song, “Affirmation,” which is taken from his upcoming album Space Between, which will come out under the banner Sammy Hagar & the Circle.

He’s joined by fellow ex-Van Halen member Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson on the LP, which arrives on May 10.

You can listen to “Affirmation” below.