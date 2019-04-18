LIST* Popular Easter Candies Ranked

When Easter rolls around, there are some candies that fly off the shelves every year. And then there are the ones that no one can understand why they still exist. But you only have so much time and so much room in your Easter basket, so here’s a list of popular Easter candy, ranked from the worst to the best.

10 - Brach’s Pastel Candy Corn - It wasn’t that great at Halloween, so why are candy companies trying to make Easter candy corn a thing? It’s not better with pastel colors on it, guys.

9 - Jordan Almonds - Sure, they look pretty, but these are just kind of a let down compared to other Easter treats.

8 - Peeps - Some diehard fans love these marshmallows coated in brightly colored sugar and they are an iconic Easter candy. But with all the amazing Easter candy out there, Peeps don’t make the top five.

7 - Sweet Tarts Chicks, Ducks, and Bunnies - They’re sweet tarts in cute little shapes, but to some they still taste like chalk.

6 - Whoppers Mini Robin Eggs - These little malted milk eggs are festive and all, but there are definitely better Easter candies out there.

5 - Starburst Jelly Beans - You know how there are always some gross flavors in a bag of jelly beans? Not a problem with the Starburst ones because all the flavors are good.

4 - Cadbury Creme Egg - They’re over-the-top sweet, but it just wouldn’t be Easter without one of these, or maybe two, but that’s it for the year, really.

3 - Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny - There are a lot of chocolate bunnies out there, but this is the one you want. Hollow or solid, this is the Easter candy everyone wants in their basket.

2 - Cadbury Mini Eggs - Cadbury knows what’s up with Easter candy and these mini chocolate eggs with a crispy pastel outer shell are another example of that.

1 - Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs - These amazing peanut butter eggs are the best Easter candy ever. These are the ones your kids will shove each other to the ground over and the ones you sneak out of their baskets when they’re asleep. Better get two bags of these, just to be safe.

Source: Wide Open Eats