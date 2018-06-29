LIST: Fourth Of July Fireworks Displays Around Metro Detroit

For metro Detroiters looking to celebrate the Fourth of July, there are plenty of opportunities for family fun and fireworks within just a short drive from home.

Below is a list of events going on around your area:

June 29

Freedom Fireworks at Addison Oaks County Park : Addison Oaks County Park will have face painting, patriotic art projects, clowns, pony rides and more. The fireworks display will light up the park starting at 10 p.m. Parking fees will vary depending on whether you are a resident or not.

Kensington Metropark Fireworks: Come and see a beautiful display of fireworks over Kent Lake in Kensington Metropark. Admission is $10 for those without an annual park pass. The event begins at 5 p.m., but fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

June 30

Grosse Pointe Farms Regatta and Fireworks : As part of the weekend-long celebration, the Grosse Pointe Farms Boat Club and Pier Park will be putting on this event that includes a free concert all weekend and a fireworks display.

Belleville/Van Buren Township Fireworks : Belleville and Van Buren Township's joint fireworks celebration will include food and merchandise for sale. 10 p.m., Beck Ball Fields -- 10854 Beck Road.

Taylor Summer Festival : This spectacular fireworks display happens at 10 p.m. on Saturday, but you can make it a complete day of fun with carnival rides, a petting farm, live entertainment and more. The full fest runs June 28-July 1, 2018 at Heritage Park, near Sheridan Community Center, 12111 Pardee Road, Taylor

Hudson Mills Metropark Fireworks : Time: 10 p.m.; Address: Hudson Mills Metropark, 8801 N. Territorial Road, Dexter; Cost: $10/vehicle entry before 5 p.m., $15/vehicle entry after 5 p.m.

Highland Fireworks : This event includes a BBQ competition, family activities, pony rides, live music and a petting zoo. Fireworks begin around 10 p.m. Location: Veterans Park -- 205 John Street

Van Buren Township Fireworks : This fireworks display at dusk is preceded by music spun by a live DJ and food and drink for sale. Time: 10 p.m.; Address: Beck Road baseball fields, between Tyler Road and the I-94 North service drive, Van Buren Township; Cost: free

Freedom Fireworks at Groveland Oaks Park : Head out to the campground to enjoy a fireworks display, hosted by the Village of Holly. Time: dusk; Address: Groveland Oaks Park, 14555 Dixie Highway, Holly; Cost: $15/vehicle

Lake Orion Fourth of July Fireworks : Pick a spot on the front or back of the lake and watch the two fireworks displays light up the night, at the same time. Time: dusk; Address: Green's Park, 100 S. Park Blvd., Lake Orion

White Lake Fireworks: There's a morning parade and an evening fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day. Time: dusk Saturday; Address: Downtown White Lake area; Cost: free

July 1

Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks: Brownstown -- 10 p.m., Lake Erie Metropark -- 32481 West Jefferson Ave.

July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival : The 12th annual Stars and Stripes Festival will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi and feature carnival rides, monster trucks, a petting zoo, arts & crafts and, yes, fireworks.

Shelby Township Independence Day Fireworks : Shelby Township will celebrate the Fourth of July this year on July 3 with a fireworks display at Ford Field Central Park, 7460 23 Mile Road. The free celebration starts at 6 p.m.

Manchester Fireworks Display : This annual display is set to start at around 10:15 p.m., and is put on by the Manchester Mens Club. Get there early to get a good seat. Time: dusk; Address: Carr Park, 600 W. Main St., Manchester; Cost: free, donations welcome

DMF Bait Fireworks: The Oakland County Boat Club sponsors this fun display, which shoots off from a barge in the center of the lake. Time: 10 p.m.; Address: Over Sylvan Lake and Otter Lake, Waterford; Cost: free. Parking fees apply

July 4

Huntington Woods ’ day-long Fourth of July celebration begins with a parade through the city starting at 10 a.m. July 4 and will end with a fireworks show at 10:05 p.m. at Rackham Golf Course, 10100 W. 10 Mile Road.

Clawson Fourth of July Festival Firework s: The annual celebration features musical performances, an arts and craft show, a carnival, fun run and more. Time: 10 p.m.; Address: Clawson City Park, 935 N. Custer Ave., Clawson

Independence Fest in Clarkston : The day kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a craft show, games for kids, inflatables, music, carnival rides and much more. Stick around until the end because a fireworks display shoots off shortly after dusk. Address: Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston

Gibraltar Fireworks : This all-day event starts with a parade at 10 a.m. and will have carnival rides and activities running till the fireworks at dusk. Location: Parsons Elementary School -- 14473 Middle Gibraltar Road

Trenton Fireworks: 10 p.m. at Rotary Park -- 2345 Riverside Drive

July 7

Ecorse Fireworks: 10 p.m. at John D. Dingell Park

Weekend-long