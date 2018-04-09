Lindsey Buckingham Will Not Tour With Fleetwood Mac This Fall

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- Longtime Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham will not join the band on their upcoming, as-yet-announced fall tour.

According to Billboard , the group issued a statement on Monday (April 9) announcing, simply, "Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best." There was no comment regarding his future plans with the group.

Billboard also reports the band will will be joined by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House on tour.

The band's Facebook page was also updated on Monday to an illustrated image, notably scrubbing Buckingham's image from its profile (although band images including Buckingham still remain on the page).

Buckingham has been a key member of Fleetwood Mac, playing with the band from from 1975 to 1987, then, after a decade-long break, returning to the fold in 1997.