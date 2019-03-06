Lay’s Adds Beer Cheese, Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle, and Lime & Sea Salt Potato Chip Flavors

(104.3 WOMC) -- Lay’s enjoys funky potato chip flavors. Remember last summer when they had their Taste of America flavor line? Well, now their back with their collection called “Turn Up The Flavor”; three chip flavors which are inspired by music.

Electric Lime and Sea Salt - These “tangy and vibrant”chips will be “energetic and upbeat” like pop music.

Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle Remix - It’s a mix of the trendy Flamin’ Hot flavor and popular pickle-flavored snacks, “spicy and fresh,” like hip-hop music.

Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese - “Bold flavor” to mimic rock music.