Help Your Child Create the Perfect Letter For Santa

Do you have a child looking to address a letter to the North Pole? Well, Santa Claus needs ideas of what to get your little boy or girl for Christmas this year and time is running out.

We have found the perfect template for kids of all ages to create their wish list this year (as long as they're on the nice list). Thanks to The Elf on the Shelf, your child can write the perfect letter, play games, and even make a cookie for Santa.

According to Santa's leading reindeer, Rudolph, letters must arrive to the North Pole no later than December 16. If you want Santa's elves to see the letters and pass them off to the big man in red, don't forget to write your full name and address up top.

Your elf can help you stay organized this season by printing out these mini to-do cards and leaving them out for your family to complete! #Free printable: https://t.co/oQ07NnwA06 #ScoutElfIdeas pic.twitter.com/iPsNZqOlx2 — The Elf on the Shelf (@elfontheshelf) December 7, 2018

Plus, click here to learn more about USPS Operation Santa and how you can help deliver some holiday cheer.