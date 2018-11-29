Last Call: Hard Rock Cafe In Detroit Is Closing

(104.3 WOMC) -- The Hard Rock Cafe in Detroit is closing.

The restaurant owners said the last day for business will be January 26, 2019 when their lease expires.

Hard Rock opened 15 years ago near Campus Martius Park. The restaurant featured rock and roll memorabilia from several Detroit artists.

Hard Rock International says it could open in a different location, if the right space can be found.

"The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified," according to a statement.