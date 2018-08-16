Lace Up And Cruise Woodward At The Cruise In Shoes Dream Cruise 5K

You don't need an automobile to cruise down Woodward! Lace up your shoes and head to the start line!

The sixth annual Cruise In Shoes 5K Run/Walk will take place the morning of August 18, 2018, the same day as the 24th annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford.

The run/walk will begin at 7:30 am on Yorba Linda Blvd, continue with a rare opportunity to run on historic Woodward Avenue, wind through several Royal Oak neighborhood streets and finish at Shrine High School.

Anyone interested in participating in the Cruise In Shoes can register online by going to http://www.CruiseinShoes.com/registration until August 15, 2018.

Participants can also sign up at Packet Pick-Up on Aug. 16 or at the event the day of the run at Royal Oak Shrine High School.

More information here.

