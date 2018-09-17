Complete List of 2018 Emmy Nominees: Including 'Atlanta,' 'Black-ish,' 'Game of Thrones,' 'Saturday Night Live,' 'Westworld'

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are tonight (Monday, September 17) and the stars are getting ready as we speak.

Most notable nods at this year's Emmys include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (18), Atlanta (16), The Handmaid’s Tale (20), Game of Thrones (22) Saturday Night Live (21), and Westworld (21). Also included are shows Black-ish, Game of Thrones, How to Get Away With Murder, Shameless, Stranger Things, and more.

Hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, the event will take place inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles today, beginning at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Here's the complete list of this year's nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovsi, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Silicon Valley

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

William H. Macy, Shameless

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamelon Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Outstanding Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Alienist

Genius: Picasso

Patrick Melrose

Godless

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Nish

Merritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series