Kylie Jenner Loses Record For Most-Liked Instagram Post To An Egg [PHOTO]
January 14, 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner's birth announcement is no longer the most-liked post on Instagram.
A photo of a simple brown egg has more than 27 million likes, surpassing the 18 million generated last year when Jenner posted a photo of her daughter Stormi.
Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this -- #LikeTheEgg #EggSoldiers #EggGang
The photo was posted Jan. 4 on the world_record_egg account. The poster aimed to set a record and "get the most liked post on Instagram."
Jenner responded to the egg dethroning her, posting a video on Instagram of her cracking a brown egg over pavement. She wrote: "Take that little egg."