Here's Everything Coming to Hulu in February

The hottest new year addition to Hulu is without a doubt their original documentary FYRE FRAUD. The documentary about the failed music festival was released just as Netflix released its own version, and certainly presents a slightly different perspective of who was to blame.

Related: Here's Everything Leaving Hulu in January

Meanwhile, Hulu will continue bringing the heat in 2019, with a ton of fresh television shows and movies hitting the platform in February. And to celebrate the month of love, the lineup will include a number of your favorite romantic movies, including Moonstruck, While You Were Sleeping, and more.

So without any more delay, here are all the movies and TV shows hitting Hulu in February:

2/1/19:

Into The Dark: Down, Episode 5 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Record of Grancrest War, Complete Season 1

A View to a Kill

The Animal

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Bad Santa

Barefoot

The Big Lebowski

The Bounty

The Bourne Ultimatum

Born on the Fourth of July

Broadway Danny Rose

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Capote

Chaos

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Dazed and Confused

Deep Blue Sea

Delta Farce

Dr. No

Equilibrium

Escape from Alcatraz

Field of Dreams

Flesh + Blood

Foolish

For Your Eyes Only

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Freedomland

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Hairspray

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Deal

Kingpin

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lars and the Real Girl

License to Kill

The Madness of King George

Marathon Man

Metro

Mississippi Burning

Moonraker

Moonstruck

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

Mystic Pizza

Next Day Air

Old Fashioned

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Portrait of a Lady

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

The Royal Tenenbaums

Space Jam

The Secret Garden

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Toybox

Thelma & Louise

Three Kings

Thunderball

Tomcats

Tomorrow Never Dies

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Wedding Crashers

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

While You Were Sleeping

2/2/19:

Cabin Fever

Pick of the Litter

2/3/19:

Legion, Complete Season 2

2/4/19:

Saints & Sinners, Complete Seasons 1-3

Real Housewives of New York City, Complete Season 10

Dog Days

Experimenter

2/5/19:

Paid in Full

2/8/19:

PEN15, Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

2/9/19:

The Preppie Connection

2/10/19:

The Song

2/11/19:

All Square

2/14/19:

False Flag, Complete Season 2

Zac & Mia, Complete Season 2

2/15/19:

Bondi Harvest, Complete Season 1

Jamie’s Quick and Easy, Complete Seasons 1-2

Next

2/16/19:

Proven Innocent: Series Premiere

A Perfect Day

2/17/19:

The Party

2/18/19:

Elvis All-Star Tribute: Special

The Sisters Brothers

2/20/19:

Stan Against Evil, Complete Season 3

2/23/23:

Death Wish

2/25/19:

Archer: Danger Island, Complete Season 9

Every Day

The School

2/26/19:

The Enemy Within, Series Premiere

The Voice, Season 16 Premiere

Three Identical Strangers

2/27/19:

World of Dance, Season 3 Premiere

Tickled

2/28/19:

Whiskey Cavalier, Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere

Digging for Fire

The Guilty

And there you have it! Check back in with us soon to see everything that's leaving Hulu at the end of this month.