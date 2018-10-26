Iggy Pop and William Shatner Drop Christmas Classic "Silent Night"

'Tis the season... for William Shatner. The former Captain James T. Kirk has just today (October 26) released the Christmas present you never knew you wanted, Shatner Claus: The Christmas Album.

Shatner also released the first single from the album, an interesting take on the classic "Silent Night" featuring friend and former Stooges frontman Iggy Pop. The track is certainly one-of-a-kind, as it mixes Shatner's spoken word lyrics with Iggy's distinctive vocals. Take a listen:

Iggy Pop isn't the only big name guest on the holiday gift that keeps on giving. Shatner and Henry Rollins deliver a punk rock version of "Jingle Bells," ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons hops on Shatner's rockin' rendition of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," and Brad Paisley joins the living legend for a bluesy "Blue Christmas."