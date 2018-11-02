Check Out Some of the New Pop Culture, City-Themed NBA Jerseys

From Prince to Biggie to racing stripes, these jerseys honor local heritage

November 2, 2018
Kyle McCann
Detailed view of the jersey worn by Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like the NBA is finally catching on to the fact that their young stars want to shine as bright as possible.

Related: Sneakerheads Rejoice! The NBA Has Changed Its Sneaker Policy

Earlier this summer the league changed its sneaker policy by lifting restrictions on players wearing colorful kicks. Now, with the season underway, the Association is debuting more "City Edition" uniforms.

Following a new uniform deal with Nike, the City Editions were first introduced last season as a way of bringing each team's city into the spirit of the design - making the city's unique identity the center of attention. And now a handful of this year's crop have already hit the internet.

Keep in mind that some of these are "leaked" and therefore unconfirmed. Nonetheless, here are a few to check out:

 

Prince-themed Minnesota Timberwolves:

   

 

Biggy-themed Brooklyn Nets:

 

Rocky-themed Philadelphia 76ers:

 

Throwback Denver Nuggets:

 

Heritage-honoring Oklahoma City Thunder:

 

Reppin' The District Washington Wizards:

 

Honoring Bay Area Heritage Golden State Warriors:

 

Updating The Old School Los Angeles Lakers:

 

Racing-stripe Detroit Pistons:

Tags: 
NBA
NBA Jerseys