Get Your Tickets For The Kroger Cruisin For Zero Hunger Party

The event will be held at Duggan's Irish Pub in Royal Oak from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

100% of proceeds from ticket sales will support a great cause with Kroger to help end hunger by 2025.

VIP event located in the south lot of Duggan’s Irish Pub, the best place to view classic cars Cruisin Woodward!

Your ticket includes:

Buffet including some of Duggan’s favorites!

LIVE Music from Fifty Amp Fuse

1- Complimentary alcoholic beverage (or non-alcoholic)

Cash Bar

No-hassle Valet Parking! (Purchased with package)

Cruisin for Zero Hunger Photo booth.

First 104 attendees will receive a collectible Cruisin for Zero Hunger Woodward Dream Cruise VIP Lanyard.

A limited number of tickets are available.

Two Person Ticket Package: Includes two tickets and Valet parking. $70 in advance.

Individual Tickets: $25 in advance.

