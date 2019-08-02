Krispy Kreme Is Selling A Dozen Doughnuts For $2

It has been a year since Krispy Kreme brought back their Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts one Friday per month.

Krispy Kreme first introduced Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts during the 2017 total solar eclipse by coating their Original Glazed Doughnut with a rich chocolate glaze. By popular demand, Krispy Kreme brought the chocolate doughnuts back in July 2018 for World Chocolate Day. Since then, the brand has offered them on one Friday every month.

Now, Krispy Kreme is celebrating one year of chocolatey goodness with a deal as sweet as the doughnuts.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the doughnut shop is offering a $2 Chocolate Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at participating shops across North America.

“In Chocolate Glaze, as in life, things can get messy,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation. “But man, is it worth it!”

To find a participating Krispy Kreme shop, visit their official website.