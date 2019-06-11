Kraft Introduces 'Salad Frosting' For Kids

(104.3 WOMC) -- Parents go to great lengths to get their kids to eat more vegetables. These efforts include sneaking greens into other foods, engaging in bribery and even just telling white lies.

Kraft is attempting to jump on the lying bandwagon with a new salad dressing product aimed at kids: Kraft Salad “Frosting.”

The "frosting" is really their ranch dressing disguised in a frosting-style plastic pouch.

“Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it,” he said. “Simple innocent lies are not only part of parenthood, but a true tactic used by parents everywhere. Kraft Salad ‘Frosting’ is one lie you won’t feel bad telling your kids.”

Kraft said it'll be much easier to convince your kids to eat their salad, broccoli, and carrots by enticing them to pour some 'frosting' on it.

As part of the new product rollout, Kraft is asking parents across the country to share their best lies they've told their kids.

On Twitter, use the hashtags #LieLikeAParent and #contest, and Kraft will select 1,500 winners based on likes and originality and send them a free sample of Kraft Salad Frosting.