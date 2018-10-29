KISS Bringing Its Farewell Tour To Detroit

(104.3 WOMC) -- KISS is bringing its farewell tour to Detroit in 2019.

The "End of the Road" tour will be making a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, March 13

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," KISS said in a statement. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable."

Tickets for the End of the Road Tour go on sale to the Kiss Army starting October 31st, with a general on-sale to follow on November 2nd.

The Kiss tour will also play Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on March 9. The run kicks off Jan. 31 in Vancouver.

