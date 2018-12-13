Kimberly-Clark Recalling Certain Kotex Tampons

(104.3 WOMC) -- We have an important recall to tell you about today regarding Kotex tampons. Retailers in the United States and Canada are pulling some of the Kotex brand tampons off their shelves.

Kimberly-Clark has recalled the product due to multiple complaints of the tampons unraveling, while some pieces of the tampon remain in the body.

Kimberly-Clark acknowledges that it has received "a small number of reports of infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms."

The particular brand of Kotex that has the issue is the "regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek Tampons."

This recall involves products manufactured between October 7th, 2016, and October 16th, 2018, and distributed between October 17th, 2016, and October 23rd, 2018.

A list of lot numbers of the affected products is available on the Kimberly-Clark website and the U by Kotex website. You can also search by your lot number.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to stop using them and to contact the Kimberly-Clark Consumer Service Team at 1-888-255-3499.