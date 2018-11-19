Musical PTSD

(104.3 WOMC) -- Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, says that if a Soundgarden song comes on the radio randomly, he usually turns it off or changes the station. He basically says that the memory of singer Chris Cornell is too fresh.

Thayil also said he does listen to Soundgarden sometimes, but only when he’s in the right mood and it’s by his choice.

Thayil tells Ultimate Classic Rock, "I can choose to listen to it on my own, anytime I want to. But if it’s presented to me and I haven’t asked for it, I’ll turn it off.”

The Detroit relevance is Thayll is currently touring on the MC5 50th anniversary show fronted by the MC5’s brotha...Wayne Kramer.

Thayil fills the second chair guitar-wise, really well and I imagine the whole experience is quite therapeutic and Rockin’! Their show at the Fillmore on Oct 27 was incendiary.

Thayil is also putting the finishing touches on the “Chris Cornell: An Artists Legacy” album, which springs from the band’s archives and just came out.