KFC Starts Selling Fried Chicken Skin

(104.3 WOMC) -- People looking to enjoy the taste of KFC's fried chicken skin can get the tasty skin without having to deal with all of that leftover chicken meat.

The restaurant chain has begun selling its beloved fried chicken skins in a bag at various international locations.

The bag of fried chicken skins is currently available in six locations within Indonesia.

BARU! KFC Chicken Skin sudah tersedia untuk kamu nikmati di beberapa gerai! Kerenyahan kulit ayam KFC kamu pasti udah tau dong kayak gimana? Yuk, beli sekarang!



Hanya tersedia di:

- KFC Salemba

- KFC Cideng

- KFC Kemang

- KFC Kalimalang

- KFC Kelapa Gading #kfcchickenskin pic.twitter.com/sGrtjfy2X2 — KFC Jagonya Ayam! (@KFCINDONESIA) May 11, 2019

Customers who had the chance to try to skins described it as “salty” and “different from what you’d expect,” The Sun reports. Apparently, many of the venues selling it have sold out due to high demand.

When you want more chicken skin, but you just can’t get enough?

Just order the new KFC Original Recipe Cracklings! All chicken skin… all the best part. Try it now for only P35! Price varies. #AwakenAmazingatHarborPoint pic.twitter.com/Rc3YDlYfdn — Harbor Point (@harborpointmall) February 10, 2019

The snack is available for only 5 cents short of a dollar when compared to USD currency, however, this isn’t the first time KFC has served a snack version of its skins. In the Philippines, KFC sold the snack under the name Cracklings.

There’s no word on whether or not the fried chicken skins will come to locations worldwide