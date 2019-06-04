(Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for KFC)

KFC Starts Selling Fried Chicken Skin

June 4, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- People looking to enjoy the taste of KFC's fried chicken skin can get the tasty skin without having to deal with all of that leftover chicken meat.

The restaurant chain has begun selling its beloved fried chicken skins in a bag at various international locations.

The bag of fried chicken skins is currently available in six locations within Indonesia. 

Customers who had the chance to try to skins described it as “salty” and “different from what you’d expect,” The Sun reports. Apparently, many of the venues selling it have sold out due to high demand.

The snack is available for only 5 cents short of a dollar when compared to USD currency, however, this isn’t the first time KFC has served a snack version of its skins. In the Philippines, KFC sold the snack under the name Cracklings.

There’s no word on whether or not the fried chicken skins will come to locations worldwide

