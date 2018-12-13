KFC Is Now Selling A Log That Smells Like Fried Chicken

(104.3 WOMC) -- Have you ever noticed how everyone's house has their own completely distinct scent? Some smell a little like laundry detergent, others take on a more rustic wood scent, and a few smell like whatever is currently baking in the oven. However, it's now entirely possible to make your home smell like fried chicken, by using this KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.

On Thursday, the chicken chain announced that it would debut the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. When lit, the log will smell like the chain's fried chicken, it said.

Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

Shoppers can buy a log for $18.99 at KFCFirelogs.com starting Thursday.

"At KFC, we have always been proud of our role in bringing loved ones together at the dinner table around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken," Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC US, said in a statement. "Now, this winter we're bringing all the things we love — family, friends and fried chicken — together around the fire with our scented firelog."