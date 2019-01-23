KFC Debuts Gravy-Scented Candle

(104.3 WOMC) -- If the chicken-scented yule log and herbs and spices bath bomb hasn’t filled your house with enough KFC smells to last a lifetime, the Colonel’s newest item sure will.

The fried chicken chain has announced the limited-release of a gravy-scented candle – because, why not?

According to a KFC spokesman, the “staggeringly nose stimulating” candle will “fill your home with the incredible aroma of KFC gravy.”

The Gravy Candle. Yes. A KFC Gravy scented candle.



And you could win one, enter here - https://t.co/htHfjavCZ4 pic.twitter.com/IKudhQi3Em — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 21, 2019

The savory scent was created by a brand-trusted perfumer, This is Local London reported.

"Initially the different ingredients within the gravy were split into their constituent parts and fragrances matched to each. Then the scent was built component by component in the similar ratios as KFC’s iconic gravy,” the perfumer said. “The artisanal approach to creating the candles was crucial to ensure the familiar and evocative aroma of gravy was perfectly captured.”

Interested parties (read: everyone seeing this) can enter to win one of the gravy-scented candles, but there is a major catch: Only residents of the U.K. and Ireland are eligible to receive the prize. So, um, get ready to spend BIG money on eBay if you want one.