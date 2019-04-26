KFC Is Heating Things Up For Mother's Day With The 'Chickendales' Dancers

(104.3 WOMC) -- KFC is serving your mom up something sweet – and steamy – this Mother’s Day.

The Colonel, and now with his very chiseled crew, have cooked up two gifts for moms all over the country to enjoy: decadent Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits and the KFC "Chickendales" dancers.

If you’re wondering what this video could possibly be, it’s exactly like it sounds.

Need a Mother’s Day gift for the mom in your life? The Chickendales have got you covered like gravy on mashed potatoes. — KFC (@kfc) April 25, 2019

All you have to do is enter your mom’s first name (or just put ‘mom’) and the state she lives in, and Colonel Sanders and his backup dancers rip off their shirts and do their dance routine to an upbeat song for your mom.

The video ends with the Colonel and his dancers dressing up as food from KFC.

Because, as it says on the Chickendales website, “KFC loves moms.”

Create your video for your mom here.

Video of KFC Chickendales Mother’s Day Performance

As for that new dessert item, KFC has repurposed its classic biscuits into a sweet treat with a little help from cinnamon roll maker Cinnabon. The biscuits are topped with a cinnamon brown sugar glaze and cream cheese frosting. The Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits are available from April 29 through June 30, or while supplies last, and come free in a four-pack with any 10-piece (or larger) meal, or they can be purchased a la carte for $1 each and four for $3.