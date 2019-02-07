This Colonel Sanders Bearskin Rug Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

(104.3 WOMC) -- KFC has already provided the firewood and the scented candle, so it only makes sense that they would try to complete the seductive trifecta with a bearskin — or rather, a Colonel-skin — rug.

This Valentines holiday, the fried chicken chain is offering a faux bearskin rug that looks like Colonel Sanders to anyone that can photoshop the rug into an outlandish masterpiece.

"I'm no dating expert, but the only thing I can think of that's more romantic than eating fried chicken on Valentine's Day, is eating fried chicken on a faux bearskin rug created in the likeness of the greatest chicken salesman of all time,” said Andrea Zahumensky, the chief marketing officer of KFC U.S.

KFC is also giving fans three different opportunities to enter the contest, which is currently accepting submissions via Reddit. To enter, bizarre-rug-enthusiasts have the choice of:

Using Photoshop to “transform an image of the Colonel Sanders rug into a humorous, outlandish or romantic digital masterpiece”

Submitting a “narrative” which centers on a KFC-themed “romantic vignette”

Or drawing a “one-of-a-kind art piece depicting their ideal romantic evening, inspired by the Colonel Sanders faux rug, of course."

As part of the prize package, winners will not only receive the “limited-edition faux bearskin rug that looks like the Colonel Harland Sanders,” but also a pair of chicken-themed pajama onesies, a KFC gift card, and a year’s worth of access to an online streaming service.

KFC says three winners will be notified by Feb. 11 to assure the packages can be delivered “just in time for Valentine's Day,” lest the gravy-scented candle and chicken-scented fire log aren’t enough to woo their respective love interests.