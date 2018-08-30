Xi Zhang | Dreamstime.com

KFC could pay you to name your baby after Colonel Sanders

August 30, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) - Fast food chain KFC is celebrating the 128th birthday of its founder Colonel Harland Sanders with a special giveaway that will test just how committed their fans are.

The chain is launching a $11,000 giveaway to the first baby born on Sept. 9 ... who is named Harland.

Parents can submit their name, date, and time of their baby Harland's birth along with their contact information on a special KFC website.

The winner will get $11,000 towards the baby's college education.

The prize money is also a nod towards KFC's 11 herbs and spices.

No purchase is necessary to win, just a baby.

For official rules, check out KFC's website.

