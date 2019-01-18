Kevin Hart to Star In and Produce Live Action "Monopoly" Movie

(104.3 WOMC) -- One of the most popular board games is coming to the big screen and Kevin Hart has his hands all over it.

The comic actor took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal he'll be starring in the upcoming feature film based on the decades-old board game Monopoly.

"Let's gooooooooo @timkstory ....We got work to do damn it!!!!!" Hart captioned a side-by-side picture of himself and director Tim Story, who has worked with Hart numerous times in the past on films like Ride Along, Think Like a Man and several of Hart's comedy specials.

"Still grinding with the attitude of an individual that hasn't accomplished anything yet," Hart added. "Let's gooooooooo."

The movie will follow a boy from Baltic Avenue as he tries to get rich.

A Monopoly movie has been in the works for a decade. No word on a potential release date.

Hasbro Studios are reportedly in the process of developing several other movies based on games and toys including Clue, Micronauts and even Play-Doh.