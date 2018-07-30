Kayaker Plunges Off 100-Foot Waterfall, Escapes with One Paddle and One Heck of a Video
TLC did warn us not to go chasing waterfalls, but 21-year-old Edward Muggridge just didn’t want to listen.
The daredevil kayaker recently paddled his way over a 100-foot waterfall in the Canadian Rockies at Ram Falls and his GoPro captured the incredible plunge.
During his travels, Edward loses a paddle and even injured his nose in the fall, but that’s not going to dissuade him from his love of extreme sports.
Ram Falls GoPro #getit #gopro #biggoals #kayaking #wakakayaks #nrs #torryd @gopro
A post shared by Edward Muggridge (@shredwardd) on
If you’re gonna go chasing waterfalls, be prepared to see some pretty rainbows on the other side.