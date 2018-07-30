Kayaker Plunges Off 100-Foot Waterfall, Escapes with One Paddle and One Heck of a Video

TLC did warn us not to go chasing waterfalls, but 21-year-old Edward Muggridge just didn’t want to listen.

The daredevil kayaker recently paddled his way over a 100-foot waterfall in the Canadian Rockies at Ram Falls and his GoPro captured the incredible plunge.

During his travels, Edward loses a paddle and even injured his nose in the fall, but that’s not going to dissuade him from his love of extreme sports.

If you’re gonna go chasing waterfalls, be prepared to see some pretty rainbows on the other side.